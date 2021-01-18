Day After Receiving Covid Vaccine, MP Doctor Tests Positive for Virus

A day after a doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district received the Covid-19 vaccine, he tested positive for the virus, along with his wife.

Dr Yogesh Walimbe, a noted physician of Dewas district was among those who were chosen for getting a vaccine shot against Covid-19 on Saturday, as India began its nationwide mammoth drive.

The physician and his wife underwent a test for the disease on Saturday night and were confirmed to be carrying the virus on Sunday, said Dr MP Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dewas. They were later shifted to the Apollo hospital.

Dr Walimbe had been allowed to leave after being given the vaccine shot post a 30-minute observation period. But before leaving the venue, he came in contact with BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar, collector Chandramauli Shukla, and other senior officials present on the occasion.

Dr Walimbe told the media that his wife Sneha, 55, had fallen ill on Saturday evening. He said he rushed her to Indore’s Apollo hospital and the doctors there suggested a Covid-19 test. The Dewas district administration is now tracing the couple's contacts.

Four nurses fall ill after vaccination in Ujjain

Four staff nurses at district hospital Ujjain had fallen ill after complaining of uneasiness and vomiting on Saturday after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine. District vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar however claimed that had the vaccine shown side effects, others administered it too would also have fallen ill.

He later said the nurses Mahima, Rani, Chetna and Suman were feeling better.