1-min read

Day After Return From US, Parrikar Visits Temples, Chairs Meet

Panaji, to seek blessings of the deity in the morning, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Devaki Krishna is the family deity of Parrikar. The chief minister then drove back to Panaji, where he visited the Mahalaxmi temple.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
Day After Return From US, Parrikar Visits Temples, Chairs Meet
Manohar Parrikar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa on March 14 last year (File Image: PTI)
Panaji: A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned home from the US, where he had gonefor medical treatment, he sought the blessings of his family
deity at a temple near here this morning and also chaired a meeting of state officials. Parrikar first visited the Devaki Krishna temple at Khandola village in North Goa, 15 kms away from

Panaji, to seek blessings of the deity in the morning, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Devaki Krishna is the family deity of Parrikar.
The chief minister then drove back to Panaji, where he visited the Mahalaxmi temple.

Thereafter, he went to his office in the state secretariat, where he chaired a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers to take stock of the law and order situation in Goa.

Parrikar, 62, returned from the US last evening after his three-month long treatment for his pancreatic ailment.

He had left for the US on March 7. Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his
absence.

