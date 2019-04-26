Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Day After 'Sanyasi vs Aatanki' Jibe at Digvijaya Singh, Pragya Thakur Denies Making Statement

The Election Commission had taken suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After 'Sanyasi vs Aatanki' Jibe at Digvijaya Singh, Pragya Thakur Denies Making Statement
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur being taken to a session court in Mumbai (PTI)
Loading...
Sehore: Days after being served two notices by the Election Commission for violating the poll code, BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur once again stirred controversy on Thursday by calling Congress’s Digvijaya Singh aatanki (terrorist). However, on Friday she denied making the statement.

“Uma Didi had defeated him 16 years ago and a sanyasin is here again to defeat this aatanki (terrorist),” Thakur said at a rally in Sehore on Thursday. She was inaugurating campaign office here.

“He will be destroyed again and will not be able to return to politics,” Thakur had said.

The Election Commission took suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur had also said that the Congress brands sadhu-sants as terrorists and sends them to jail.

Since her candidature, Thakur has been in controversies over her statements. Soon after she was picked by the BJP from Bhopal, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.

The BJP top brass, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh, have asked her to practice refrain in her speeches.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram