Day After 'Sanyasi vs Aatanki' Jibe at Digvijaya Singh, Pragya Thakur Denies Making Statement

Days after being served two notices by the Election Commission for violating the poll code, BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur once again stirred controversy on Thursday by calling Congress’s Digvijaya Singh aatanki (terrorist). However, on Friday she denied making the statement.“Uma Didi had defeated him 16 years ago and a sanyasin is here again to defeat this aatanki (terrorist),” Thakur said at a rally in Sehore on Thursday. She was inaugurating campaign office here.“He will be destroyed again and will not be able to return to politics,” Thakur had said.The Election Commission took suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the District Returning Officer on Thakur’s speech.Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur had also said that the Congress brands sadhu-sants as terrorists and sends them to jail.Since her candidature, Thakur has been in controversies over her statements. Soon after she was picked by the BJP from Bhopal, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.The BJP top brass, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh, have asked her to practice refrain in her speeches.