Day After Shraddha's Father Met Fadnavis, Maha Govt Plans To Form Panel For Grievances Over Interfaith Marriages

The Maharashtra government has planned to form a panel for interfaith marriages. The move comes a day after Shraddha Walkar’s father met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding strict action against his daughter’s killer Aaftab Poonawalla.

The government on Saturday said it will announce the formation of the new panel within a week. According to Maharashtra minister Mangal Lodha, the panel will have 10 members and will look into grievances that include interfaith marriages and cases where children have been distanced from their families.

Earlier, sources had told CNN-News18 that the administrative process for the matter is yet to be started. Previously, it was reported that the BJP was already mulling the grounds for an anti-conversion law in the state with party leaders demanding stricter laws for the ‘love jihad’ issue.

The issue of ‘love jihad’ has been a constant in garnering headlines over the last few years and reignited in Maharashtra in the backdrop of the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Walkar, belonging to Maharashtra’s Vasai, was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who chopped her body into 35 pieces, kept the pieces in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Friday in connection with her murder by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawaala and later in a press briefing demanded that Aaftab should be hanged for the crime.

“I had to face lot of problem due to the uncooperative attitude of Manikpur and Vasai police. My daughter would have been alive if action was taken on time. What has happened to my daughter is unfortunate and it should not happen with anyone else, " said Vikas Walkar in the press briefing.

Vikas added that Devendra Fadnavis has promised him of strict action and that justice will be delivered. “The family should also be punished," added Shraddha’s father. He also blamed the Maharashtra Police and said that “Tulinj, Vasai and Nalasopara police delayed the probe.

