Day After Signing Historic Bodo Peace Accord, Govt Invites ULFA-I Leader Paresh Baruah for Peace Talks
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a negotiation on the outfit's demands would be reciprocated by the Centre with vigour.
File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at a rally.
Guwahati: One day after the success of Bodo Accord with four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), the Assam government on Tuesday invited the banned rebel group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) for peace talks.
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), appealed to ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah to resolve their demands and address their grievances through talks.
According to Sarma, the Centre would welcome such a negotiation and would reciprocate the attempt gladly.
“The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved the demands of the Bodos through the Bodo Peace Accord on Monday. And I have been told that if the ULFA-I shows interest in peace talks, it would be reciprocated by the Centre,” Sarma said during a press conference in Guwahati.
Sarma said it was for the first time that the central government had managed to bring together all the stakeholders of Bodo society, including the ABSU, four factions of NDFB and the BTC.
“The demand for separate state for the Bodos officially ended on Monday,” Sarma added.
Sarma appealed to rebel outfits in Manipur to come forward for talks. “If the rebel outfits in Manipur and Assam come forward for talks, it will help establish lasting peace in the region,” he said.
The Assam government has invited Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Kokrajhar on February 7 to celebrate the signing of historic Bodo Accord 2020, the minister said.
Sarma also pointed out that announcements on the constitutional safeguards of indigenous people of Assam would be made during the forthcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations.
