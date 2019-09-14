Day After Suspension, UP Cops Charged with Attempt to Murder as Viral Video Shows them Thrash Youth

Lucknow: Day after two policemen were suspended for mercilessly beating up a man during a bike checking in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the duo have now been booked for attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC. This comes two days after a video of the cops, which showed them thrashing a man in front of a kid during a bike checking, went viral, receiving flak from the social media users.

The video allegedly shot by a bystander showed two policemen first abusing and slapping the man who stood on a bike along with his son. Later on the policemen could be seen in the video dragging the man to the ground and kicking him mercilessly while a crowd of bystanders gathered on the spot kept looking on.

The video shows the victim, Rinku Pandey, get into an argument with the cops. Allegedly Rinku was stopped by Sub Inspector Virendra Mishra and Constable Mahendra Prasad after he failed to furnish papers of the motorcycle that he was riding. Pandey can be heard saying that if it is his fault then the policemen can put him in jail. In the end, he refuses to give the key of his motorcycle as the policemen try to snatch it from him.

The family members have alleged the cops started beating up Pandey over a violation of a traffic rule. However, as per the police the man was drunk and was also involved in a dispute in the vicinity.

Soon after the video had gone viral on the social media, UP Police swung into action and suspended the two policemen seen in the video after taking the cognizance of the incident. Also, a departmental probe was ordered against the two accused policemen.

