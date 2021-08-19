Day After Taliban Took Over Afghanistan, India Set Up Special MEA Cell for Those Stranded

With the Taliban now in control in Afghanistan and several Indians still stuck in the country, India has set up a special cell in the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan in a streamlined manner.

Top government sources told CNN-News18 that the special cell was set up on August 16, a day after the Taliban stormed their way to power leaving a trail of destruction and fear across Afghan provinces in their wake.

The cell was set up prior to the departure of Indian personnel from our Embassy in Kabul in order to ensure seamless contact of those still stranded in Afghanistan.

The cell is manned 24×7 by young officers of the Ministry, and has more than 20 officials. These officers are tasked with responding to each and every query and request. They have also been instructed to enquire about the well-being and current status of the people contacting them, update the database of Indians still in Afghanistan, ascertain the assistance being sought, and advise them further course of action.

The cell is working in close coordination with various divisions of the Ministry to ensure the smooth flow of most updated information to all concerned, sources said.

India had on Tuesday rushed back home its ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft following escalating tension, fear and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after the Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital on Sunday.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital at around 5 PM after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat, in the wake of escalating tension, fear and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban two days back.

It was the second evacuation flight as another C-17 aircraft brought back around 40 people from the Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport in Kabul on Monday as part of India’s emergency evacuation mission that was carried out following coordination with relevant authorities including US officials handling security at the airport in the Afghan capital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here