Day After Tractor Rally Violence, Delhi Roads See Huge Traffic Jams. Here Are the Routes to Avoid

Several roads in Delhi along with entry to a few metro stations were shut for commuters on Wednesday a day after violent clashes broke out between farmers and the police during the farmers' Republic Day tractor march in the national capital. The key ITO junction near the Delhi Police Headquarters has been closed with barricades on all sides, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

Entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila metro station and entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station were also closed with only exit being permitted at the station, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The average waiting time at Saket metro station was 35 minutes, it said.

Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were also closed for traffic movement. Those commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad had been advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND, said a Delhi Traffic Police statement. The road from Minto Road to Ghaziabad was closed early in the morning, however, it was opened for traffic towards noon.

The traffic police asked commuters to take a detour along the Outer Ring Road, Bhairav Marg and Mathura Road. Traffic congestion was seen at various parts of the national capital due several roads being closed for movement. Heavy traffic was also overserved at the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway. "Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage" said the Traffic Police.

Farmers had on Tuesday taken out a tractor march in huge numbers in the national capital in protest against the Centre's recently introduced farm laws. Violence during the rally left one farmer dead and several policemen injured.