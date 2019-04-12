English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day After Tripura Doctor Was Beaten Unconscious, Health Minister Gives Up Security in Protest
Debnath, a resident surgeon at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, was dragged by a group of people and thrashed in public by aggrieved relatives of a deceased patient.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Deb along with Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman
New Delhi: Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Barman on Friday gave up his security citing increased cases of violence against doctors in state hospitals.
"I would request you to ensure all the criminals behind such inhumane and barbaric acts for the last one year are taken to ask and also ensure than criminals released on bail in regards to Dr Dipankar Debnath case is challenged before an appropriate forum," he wrote in a letter to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Debnath, a resident surgeon at Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, was dragged by a group of people and thrashed in public by aggrieved relatives of a deceased patient. He was left unconscious in front of Agartala City Centre, nearly 100 yards away from the hospital. Police said that the deceased was pregnant.
Debnath is now under treatment at the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is said to be "out of danger". Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, but they got bail from a lower court.
Doctors and staff at government hospitals in Tripura on Friday threatened to resign en-masse demanding action against the accused.
Protesting against the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the All Tripura Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA), the two main bodies of doctors in the state, said that at least 10 such incidents of manhandling of doctors at different state hospitals have occurred over the past one year.
The chief minister also assured that police posts would be set up in front of Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital and IGM Hospital to prevent similar incidents in the future.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
