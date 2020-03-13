English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Day After Two PFI Members' Arrest, 2 More Held for Northeast Delhi Riots
On Thursday, two members of the Popular Front of India -- Parvez and Iliyas -- were arrested for allegedly being involved in the riots.
Representative Image: PTI
New Delhi: Two more persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi in which over 50 people were killed, police said.
The accused have been identified as Tanvir and Gulfam, they said.
They were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
