Day After Two PFI Members' Arrest, 2 More Held for Northeast Delhi Riots

New Delhi: Two more persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi in which over 50 people were killed, police said.

The accused have been identified as Tanvir and Gulfam, they said.

On Thursday, two members of the Popular Front of India -- Parvez and Iliyas -- were arrested for allegedly being involved in the riots.

They were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.