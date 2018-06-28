Nikki Haley Slams China and Pakistan, Calls India Not Just A Friend But a Strategic Partner

Unites States’s permanent representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday asserted that India and the US shared common democratic values, thus making the partnership important for global peace and prosperity.Talking of the Indo-Pacific region, Haley said that the Trump administration had only inclusiveness on its mind when it came to engaging in the region.“We understand that not everyone agrees to our values but we believe in inclusiveness,” she said, adding that this shared value for democracy and fundamental rights was the pivotal reason for strong India and US relation.She added that the Trump administration sought to take the relationship to the next level, including in the strategic direction.Mincing no words, she also said that China’s failure of protecting its own people will limit the Asian giant’s growth and also limit its relation with the US.“China doesn’t share our values of upholding rule of law, fundamental freedom and democracy. China’s failure to protect its people will limit its growth and also limit its relationship with the US,” she said, adding that China’s loaning to other nations was a matter of concern.“The future of Indo-Pacific region lies in democratic values and it is why India is not just a friend but also a strategic partner,” she said.She also slammed Pakistan for being a safe haven for terrorists. Elaborating that while the US respected its partnership with Pakistan on several other areas, terrorism was non-negotiable. She added that India and US shared commitment to defeating terrorists and terrorism networks.Invoking 26/11, Haley said that designating terrorists and networks at the UN was a very important step in the fight against terrorism.“We have communicated our concerns to Pakistan and we hope to see changes,” she said, adding that all available economic, diplomatic and military tools needed to be put to work in the fight against terrorism.Haley also attacked Iran and said that the US firmly believed that it could become the next North Korea. “We strongly believe Iran is a threat. We believe it because of proof. Iran has continued to violate resolution after resolution,” she said.Haley also said that she had brought up the matter of Indian oil imports from Iran with PM Modi on Wednesday. She added that the priority should be peace and security.“Iran funds terrorism and is behind most of the conflict in the region. We need to hold Iran accountable and we will keep pressure on and hope others will join us. We should not be blind to violations by Iran just because of one deal,” she added.Pointing at oil and energy needs of India, Haley said the US could help in energy and civil nuclear cooperation. And that recent import of US oil (2017) was just the start of it.