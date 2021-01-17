Day After Vaccination, 7 Hospitalised in Maharashtra's Amravati Division

A day after receiving Covishield vaccine, seven persons were hospitalised in Akola and Buldana districts of Maharashtra on Sunday with complaints of pains and fever, a senior official said. "All of them are doing well and will be discharged tomorrow," Amravati divisional commissioner Piyush Singh told PTI.

Singh said three recipients of Covishield vaccine were admitted each at the Government Medical College in Akola and at the District General Hospital in Buldana while one person was admitted at Deulgaon Raja in Buldana district. "A very few Covishield beneficiaries across the (Amravati) division complained of pains in limbs and fever," he added.

Amravati civil surgeon Dr Shyamsundar Nikam said none of the vaccinated beneficiaries was serious and nobody was admitted in hospitals in the district. "Covaxin was administered to 100 beneficiaries at the (Amravati) district general hospital on Saturday, but none of them, including me, developed any side effects," he said.

Dr Nikam said Covishield was administered to beneficiaries at four other centres in Amravati district and four to five of them complained of pains in limbs and fever. "However, nothing was serious to admit them in hospitals," he said.

Dr Nikam said Covaxin was administered at only six centres in Maharashtra on Saturday. "In Vidarbha, Covaxin shots were given at District General Hospital in Amravati and at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur," he said.

In Yavatmal district, 25 beneficiaries of vaccine in Wani and Pandharkawada developed fever, and are experiencing chills, bodyache and myalgia (pains in muscles), Piyush Singh said, adding that they all are staying at home. In Akola, 18 beneficiaries complained of pain after vaccination and three of them were admitted at the GMCH for high grade fever and headache, he said, adding that 16 others are in daycare.

In Amravati, 20 beneficiaries with mild fever and myalgia have been treated in OPD, while in Washim, one patient is admitted at SDH, Karanja. Meanwhile, a senior official of Nagpur division said only few cases of minor reactions like fever were reported following vaccination on Saturday, and all of them are fine.