1-min read

Day After Vandalism, Ambedkar Statue Re-installed in Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam

On Sunday, clashes broke out between two caste groups which injured two people. Both were rushed to a government hospital in the district.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Day After Vandalism, Ambedkar Statue Re-installed in Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam
Representative image.
Chennai: A day after a statue of B R Ambedkar was desecrated at Tamil Nadu’s Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, another one has been installed at the same place on Monday.

On Sunday, clashes broke out between two caste groups which injured two people. Both were rushed to a government hospital in the district.

Tensions soared after one group torched a car and hurled stones at a local police station and in retaliation, another group vandalised the statue of Ambedkar. The clashes between the groups broke out following an incident where a Dalit man was injured in an accident and the vehicle reportedly belonged to a dominant Hindu community.

Shops in and around the area were closed and bus services came to a standstill. Since there were only two policemen at the stop when the clashes broke out, they were unable to bring the situation under control.

Following this incident, around 400 police personnel were deployed in the area. The situation was brought under control late at night.

However, VCK party has staged protests across Tamil Nadu demanding stringent punishment against those who damaged the statue. But after the reinstallation of the statue, the situation is normal.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
