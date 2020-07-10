Day after Vikas Dubey's Arrest in Ujjain, Temple Security Officer Who 'Nabbed' Gangster Removed

A day after Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Security Officer Ruby Yadav sent three security guards to nab notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the temple administration on Friday removed her from the post, raising many questions about Dubey's arrest.

Dubey was killed in an encounter with police forces in the outskirts of Kanpur on Friday morning while a Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police was taking the gangster to Uttar Pradesh after his arrest in MP's Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police late on Thursday evening.

However, Dubey's encounter has left many questions unanswered including his visit to Ujjain and the information about his aides.



Security in-charge at Mahakal Temple, Ruby Yadav, was instrumental in the 'arrest' of the gangster who identified Dubey and led her team to nab him while he was leaving the temple premises.

Speaking to News18, Yadav claimed that she had received information of a suspicious man in the temple and asked her men to keep a watch on him before finally nabbing him and handing him over to the police.

However, Ujjain police which narrated a raw story of Dubey's arrest did not provide any detailed information about the matter as to how Dubey, a wanted criminal, reached Ujjain despite a high alert against him in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states. It also did not answer on being asked why no case was lodged against Dubey before handing him over to UP police.

Besides breaching Mahakal temple security, Dubey could also have been booked for carrying a knife in his bag which was later recovered from the cloak room of the temple.

It was also unclear who shot the video inside Mahakal temple which was later found from the gangster's mobile phone. In the video, Dubey was seen roaming around at Nandi Hall while someone was shooting his video from behind. He was also clicked in a picture while entering the temple at a security barricade.

Dubey told police that he reached Ujjain after boarding a bus in New Delhi and travelled via Kota in Rajasthan. However, the information is quite surprising as inter-state buses are still non-operational due to the lockdown. The police also did not specify who were the local aides of Dubey after he reached Ujjain.

The police had nabbed four persons including two Lucknow-based lawyers on Friday but it said nothing about their links to Dubey or his visit to Ujjain.

A UP native named Anant Tiwari was also detained by the police on Thursday on suspicion of aiding Dubey in Ujjain. Tiwari, a manager with a local liquor company, is reportedly a relative of Dubey. However, during police interrogation, the gangster declined to identify Tiwari.

The role of a private security agency guard posted at Mahakal temple has also come to the spotlight. However, MP police specified that they will only probe into the matter further if their counterparts from UP request them to do so.

Apart from a communique issued by Ujjain police on Thursday evening, the top brass of MP Police has been silent on the entire incident. "We have fulfilled out duty by handing Vikas Dubey over to UP police at the border," affirmed Madhya Pradesh Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra.