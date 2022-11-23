Day After Violence, Situation on Assam-Meghalaya Border Remains Tense; CM Sangma's Team to Meet Shah Tomorrow

The situation on the Assam-Meghalaya border remained tensed a day after six people including five from Meghalya and one from Assam were killed in a shootout by Assam police in Mokreh village at West Karbi Anglong.

Assam Police has been instructed to make SOP for working in border forest areas. Justice Rumi Phukan, Retired Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been given the task to give a report on the border dispute in 60 days.

Speaking on the issue, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said, “Assam police has fired unprovocatively. They fired more bullets than was required."

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, Forest Gaud Bijoy Mala, who was an eye witness of the incident, said, “They were around 1000 people and we had only a few people. They burnt down my bike that was parked at office campus."

Meanwhile, Meghalaya TMC Leader Mukul Sangma on Wednesday visited the families of the deceased. He said it is a “genocide” against people of Meghalaya.

A few vehicles with number plate registration of Assam were torched on Tuesday evening in Meghalaya. All the festivals in Meghalaya has been stopped and movement of tourists has been obstructed for security concern.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) MK Yadav has termed the incident as “very unfortunate”.

A Cabinet delegation team of Meghalaya government will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 and will demand a CBI or NIA probe into the firing incident.

Six people, including three people from the Khasi community and a forest guard, were in clash between police and villagers at the Assam-Meghalaya border after cops intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Assam forest department team intercepted and stopped the truck at Mukru area carrying the illegal timber towards West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya around 3 am, West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Imdad Ali told PTI.

When the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured its tyre. The driver, a handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape. The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station and asked for reinforcements, he added.

When police reached there, a large number of people from Meghalaya armed with ‘dao’s (daggers) and other weapons gathered at the spot at around 5 am.

As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police, demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have now suspended mobile internet and social media connectivity to prevent further escalation of the situation.

