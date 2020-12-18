Day Before Amit Shah's Visit, MHA Does Law & Order Postmortem With Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary

After exchange of several letters, the Union home secretary finally met chief secretary and DGP of West Bengal, albeit virtually, to discuss the law and order situation in the state. The meeting reviewed the law and order situation ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Bengal visit which begins on Saturday, days after BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked by alleged TMC workers.

Sources said the home secretary expressed the ministry’s “serious concerns” over security situation in the state and asked Bengal officers to maintain law and order at all costs. “The list of incidents in the last six months were put before the state," an official told News18.

State DGP and chief secretary shared details of action taken in every incident and assured that law and order will be maintained. Bengal government officials shared details of investigation into the attack on Nadda’s convoy. In an earlier letter, the state chief secretary had told the union home secretary that seven people have been arrested in the case.

The CRPF, too, in a letter to the Bengal government had pointed out lapses in security during Nadda’s visit last week and requested full cooperation of the state police during the home minister's visit.

Present in the meeting along with home secretary Ajay Bhalla were Intelligence Bureau director, additional secretary internal security, and other home ministry officials. The meeting lasted less than an hour and was the first instance of senior officers of the MHA and Bengal meeting amidst the tug-of-war over central deputation of three IPS officers who were on duty during the attack on Nadda’s convoy. The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to challenge the Centre's decision on central deputation in the Supreme Court.