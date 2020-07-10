Day Before His Death, PIL in Supreme Court Predicted Vikas Dubey Would be Killed in Encounter

What transpired during the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday morning is exactly what a petition filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday evening had predicted.

Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay had apprehended in his plea that there is a high possibility that Dubey will also be killed in a 'fake' encounter after his arrest from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh a day ago.

Filed on Thursday evening, the petition had stated: "There is every possibility that even accused Vikas Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police."

Upadhyay claimed that the UP Police was expected to "concoct the same story of encounter" for Dubey like it did when four of his associates were killed after the July 2 incident.

The lawyer from Mumbai maintained that he has no sympathy for Dubey but in a country where even Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab have been given a fair trial, “Dubey cannot be simply killed by UP police officials who have become a law unto themselves”.

He added Dubey has in fact proved to be a 'Bhasmasur' for the UP Police.

Dubey had 60 criminal cases against him but he still succeeded in getting out on bail just because the concerned policemen did not carry out their duty honestly and in fact indulged in corruption, the lawyer said.

Asking for a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the killing of Dubey's associates, razing down of Dubey's house, commercial properties etc, Upadhyay said a thorough inquiry into all kinds of nexus by Dubey with policemen and politicians is imperative.

The plea also said that the Supreme Court must step in to check the unlawful and extra-judicial killings by UP Police in violation of the rule of law.