Day Before Ladakh Becomes UT, Umang Narula Appointed as Advisor to Lt Guv, SS Khandare as Head of Police
An oath taking ceremony will be held on Thursday in Leh where R K Mathur will be sworn in as the first Lt Governor of Ladakh.
File photo of Ladakh.
New Delhi: A day before the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Centre on Wednesday made senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the newly-appointed Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police "head of police".
Narula, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was appointed as advisor of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh with immediate effect, according to an order issued this evening.
He is, at present, posted as principal secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malilk, who has since been transferred to Goa.
S S Khandare, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has been appointed "Head of Police" of the Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from October 31, when the new Union territory will come into existence, as per another order.
