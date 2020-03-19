Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Day Before Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging, Jallad Hands Over 'Black Box' Key to Tihar Officers

Sources said the box kept in the gallows wing of Cell Number 3 would be opened in the presence of the jailor, who would be accompanied by Jail Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent to pre-empt any doubt about the hanging.

IANS

Updated:March 19, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
Day Before Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging, Jallad Hands Over 'Black Box' Key to Tihar Officers
Representative image.

New Delhi: As part of efforts to put into action all the processes preceding the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, Pawan Jallad, the hangman, was asked to conduct a dummy trial following which he gave the key to Cell Number 3 (where the gallows wing is located) to the jail warden.

While taking the key from Jallad, Jail Superintendent was also present.

Sources said Jallad took the two officers -- the warden and the Superintendent -- to a cell near the gallows wing. The two officers were requested to open an iron box. The officers found four closed cotton bags in the box. The officers found four ropes to be used for hanging the convicts, sources added.

The nooses were put back into the box and then Pawan Jallad took on a piece of paper the acknowledgement of the two officers about the ropes and the box's key.

Sources said the box kept in the gallows wing of Cell Number 3 would be opened in the presence of the jailor, who would be accompanied by Jail Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent to pre-empt any doubt about the hanging.

