Day Before Oath, CJI-designate UU Lalit Highlights Future Plans to Strengthen Justice Delivery System

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who will be taking oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, has set his future goals to strengthen and simplify the justice delivery system of the country.

“I know you’re all waiting for Justice (NV) Ramana to speak and not me but since I have the chance I’ll say something about what I am intending to do in the future during my tenure,” said Justice Lalit while speaking at the the farewell function of CJI NV Ramana organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Justice Lalit said he will try to address three major areas namely — listing of cases, mentioning of urgent matters and constitution benches. With regard to listing, he said, “I assure that we will make listing of cases as simple and transparent as possible.”

Talking about the mentioning of urgent matters, the CJI-designate said, “We will look into this shortly so that you can have a clear cut regime where urgent matters can be mentioned freely before any respective courts.”

Finally, with regard to constitutional questions, he said, “I believe that the job of the Supreme Court is to lay down the law in clear terms so that people are aware of peculiar positions in law. We will strive to have one constitution bench functioning throughout the year.”

Justice Lalit also praised his predecessor and said, “It’s a tough time for someone like me, look at the popularity of my predecessor. How will I dawn that mettle? The achievements of Justice Ramana are well known. It was heartening to see some of the speeches given in court number 1 in the morning, if that’s the tribute that you receive then it’s the best one.”

He added: “Two achievements I’d like to highlight: one, on the side of appointments — more than 250 appointments of judges at the high courts. If you compare the present strength of HC judges, it is 750 and almost one-third of all strength is a result of recommendations made by the collegium in the last 14 months or so. I also said in the morning that there may be a time in future that perhaps large number of judges of SC may be those who were appointed in that time period.”

Justice Lalit was born on November 9, 1957, at Maharashtra’s Solapur. His father, UR Lalit, was an additional judge at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983. He specialised in criminal law and practised at the Bombay HC from 1983 to 1985. Following his stint at the Bombay HC, he worked in the chambers of the then attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee from 1986 to 1992.

