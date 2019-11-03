Day Before Odd-Even Comeback, Haze Thickens Over Delhi as 9 Places Breach 900-Mark on AQI Scale

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to worsen with the AQI in Punjabi Bagh and Narela areas breaching the 999 mark at 6am on Sunday, a day after authorities arrested 38 people for carrying out construction activities despite the ban.

The air quality index (AQI) at other areas too didn't show a positive sign. According to the government air quality monitor, the AQI in Bawana was 999 at 7am, while it was 967 in Rohini, 947 in Pusa, 943 in ITI Pusa and 930 in Pusa and near Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

This comes even as the government claimed that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution also reduced from 44 per cent on Friday, the season's highest, to 17 per cent on Saturday.

A day earlier, weather experts had said there is a significant improvement in wind speed and it will increase gradually. Winds gusting up to 20-25 kilometres per hour are likely in the region from Sunday to Tuesday, they said.

Scattered rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi is likely on November 7 and November 8 under the influence of Cyclone Maha and a fresh western disturbance, the weather office said. This rainfall, however light, will be significant in terms of reducing the effect of stubble burning, and will wash away pollutants, they said.

Even as the blame game continued over failure to check the toxic haze, the chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Saturday called for urgent intervention by the Centre to develop and implement a joint plan for a "permanent" solution to the problem.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of postponing meetings with state environment ministers thrice, on September 12, October 17 and on October 19, saying either he has no time or does not consider treating the national capital's poor air quality a priority.

He also claimed that with the Centre making 63,000 machines to stop stubble burning available in two years, it might take 50-60 years to implement the programme and asked "what should the people of Delhi-NCR do" during this period.

Over 22,000 cases of stubble burning had been witnessed in Punjab and more than 4,200 incidents in Haryana in the recent days, officials said.

In a crackdown on violators, authorities arrested 38 people including a director and three engineers, from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for carrying out construction activities despite the ban. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation also issued four challans of Rs 5 lakh each to construction companies involved in the ongoing development work in Pragati Maidan.

On Friday, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared the public health emergency, following which the Delhi government decided to shut all schools. The EPCA also banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5.

The odd-even road rationing scheme is also set to kick off from November 4 with even private CNG vehicles not exempt this time. Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have deactivated surge-pricing for the 12-day duration of odd-even. Two-wheelers that form around 88 per cent of total registered vehicles on the city roads are exempt.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category.

