Day Before Biplab Deb's Swearing-in, 3 CPM Workers Hurt in Clashes With BJP Workers in Tripura
CPM on Thursday alleged that their workers were attacked by a group of BJP supporters in the Guwachand Bazaar area of Sabroom, Tripura. One of the injured persons is a 62-year-old retired employee.
One of the injured CPM workers in Tripura on Thursday. (Image: News18)
Agartala: Clashes between CPM and BJP workers in Tripura escalated on Thursday and left at least three CPM workers in Sabroom area of south Tripura, badly injured.
Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in this Left bastion, the otherwise peaceful state has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. First a five-foot fibre glass statue of Russian revolutionary, Lenin was toppled at Belonia, then a smaller figure was razed at Sabroom even as CPM workers in several parts of the state complained of being targeted by BJP workers.
CPM on Thursday alleged that their workers were attacked by a group of BJP supporters in the Guwachand Bazaar area of Sabroom around 7 pm. One of the injured persons is a 62-year-old retired employee.
The CPM has accused BJP and ally IPFT of unleashing an "unprecedented reign of terror" across the state after the election results were announced on March 3.
Meanwhile, several top BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the states to maintain law and order even as the statue vandalism spree that started in Tripura keeps raging all over the country.
Tripura chief minister-designate Biplab Deb has also urged the people of the state to maintain peace and said anybody indulging in violence would be punished.
Prohibitory orders were clamped on several areas of West Tripura district including - Srinagar, Lefunga, Mandai, Amtali, Radhapur, Arundhatinagar, Jirania, Mohanpur following post-poll violence.
Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
