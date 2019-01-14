English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Day One of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu Leaves 13 Injured
A total of 453 bulls participated in the event compared to last year when 600 bulls took part in the annual sport.
This year, the state government had formulated stricter norms and many bulls were disqualified to avoid any accidents. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: On the first day of Jallikattu (the bull-taming sport), held in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district, 13 people were injured on Monday. Four people have, reportedly, suffered major injuries.
In Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai hosts the highest number of Jallikattu every year. In 2018, there were over 72 such events. The number has, however, gone down to 60 this year. From January 18 to 20, three Jallikatu events will be held.
The bull-taming sport will also be held in Madurai district tomorrow. Arrangements for the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district are in full swing. This year, the district administration has made it compulsory for the bull tamers to insure under Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojaya (PMSBY) against accidental deaths.
The event scheduled for tomorrow will see over 600 bulls participate in the sport.
(With inputs from J Mohamed Sheik Abdullah)
