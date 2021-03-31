india

Day Temperatures Likely to Be Above Normal Over North India from April to June: IMD

A boy jumps into a canal to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of south India, parts of east India, northeast and extreme north India.

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its summer forecast.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and few subdivisions of east central India.

“However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India,” the IMD said.

Several parts of the country saw temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in March.

first published:March 31, 2021, 19:28 IST