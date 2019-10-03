Tribal Toddler Dies in Feud between Neighbours over Open Defecation in MP’s Sagar District
The feud started when the accused spotted his neighbour’s son defecating in front of his house following which he attacked the man with sticks. In the melee, the child got grievously injured and died on the spot.
Representative image.
Bhopal: Days after two Dalit children were beaten to death for defecating in the open, a one-and-half-year-old tribal child from a remote village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday also met the same fate.
According to information, two neighbours from Bhagaspur village had a fight over the issue. The village falls under the jurisdiction of Bhangarh police station in Sagar district.
The feud started when one Mohar Singh spotted the son of his neighbour Ram Singh defecating in front of his house. Mohar then confronted Ram and the duo was involved in a heated exchange of words.
Mohar and his son Umesh then assaulted Ram with sticks and in the melee, Ram's one-and-half-year-old son sustained grievous injuries. While the child died on the spot, his father had to be rushed to the civil hospital in Bina. Mohar and Umesh have been arrested.
On September 25, two village strongmen, Hakim Singh and Rameshwar Singh Yadav, had beaten to death two Dalit children — 12-year-old Roshni Valmiki and her 10-year-old nephew Avinash for defecating in the open at Bhavkhedi village in Shivpuri district. The duo are currently in jail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Chocolate Dosa Topped With Dry Fruits Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Foodies
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara
- Who Needs Ronaldo? Emmanuel Dennis Celebrates Brace against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League