Tribal Toddler Dies in Feud between Neighbours over Open Defecation in MP’s Sagar District

Bhopal: Days after two Dalit children were beaten to death for defecating in the open, a one-and-half-year-old tribal child from a remote village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday also met the same fate.

According to information, two neighbours from Bhagaspur village had a fight over the issue. The village falls under the jurisdiction of Bhangarh police station in Sagar district.

The feud started when one Mohar Singh spotted the son of his neighbour Ram Singh defecating in front of his house. Mohar then confronted Ram and the duo was involved in a heated exchange of words.

Mohar and his son Umesh then assaulted Ram with sticks and in the melee, Ram's one-and-half-year-old son sustained grievous injuries. While the child died on the spot, his father had to be rushed to the civil hospital in Bina. Mohar and Umesh have been arrested.

On September 25, two village strongmen, Hakim Singh and Rameshwar Singh Yadav, had beaten to death two Dalit children — 12-year-old Roshni Valmiki and her 10-year-old nephew Avinash for defecating in the open at Bhavkhedi village in Shivpuri district. The duo are currently in jail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.