1-min read

Days After 20 Students Ended Their Lives, Panel Submits Report on Telangana Inter Result Debacle

In the examinations held between March-April, about 8 lakh students appeared out of which 3.28 lakh were declared 'failed'.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Days After 20 Students Ended Their Lives, Panel Submits Report on Telangana Inter Result Debacle
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: After 20 students took their lives over the Telangana Intermediate result fiasco, the Panel investigating the discrepancies into the class 12 scores submitted its report to the state government on Saturday.

While the contents of the report has not been announced officially yet, it is learnt that the panel has blamed the private firm, Globarena which processed the results, as well as the lack of co-ordination among the officials of Board of Intermediate (BIE), Government of Telangana for the fiasco.

On April 18, when the Telangana Inter results were released, large-scale discrepancies were reported in by the BIE. In the examinations held between March-April, about 8 lakh students appeared out of which 3.28 lakh were declared `failed’.

Major protests erupted across Telangana after students and their families were left piqued by the errors in the marks memo, confusion in hall tickets and mismatch between marks obtained by the students and required cut-off. The opposition political parties had also joined the protests across the state.

Considering the gravity of the situation and the loss of young lives, the state government formed a three-member panel on April 22, which submitted the report on Saturday.

According to B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Education, re-verification of answer scripts of all failed students will be completed within 12 days from now. The process is currently on in 12 centres across including five in Hyderabad, he said, adding that the district magistrates have been given the charge of the process in the districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier directed the officials to conduct re-verification of answer sheets of all the students who had flunked the exam free of cost.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the state government over reports of 18 suicides by the failed students.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
