Days After Acquittal of Accused in Rape, Death of Minor Sisters, Victims' Kin Meet Kerala CM for CBI Probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The parents of the two girls, who were sexually assaulted and were found dead 52 days apart inside their homes in 2017, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, days after a POCSO court acquitted all three accused in the case.

The family said that the Chief Minister has assured all kinds of support to them. The kin of the victims has demanded a CBI probe into the case. The state government has also assured the bereaved family that it will not oppose its demand for a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the government is considering to reopen the case. Earlier, the mother had alleged that the accused were LDF workers.

"The meeting was satisfactory. Our children must get justice. No other children should suffer what they have suffered. No other parents must go through this trauma," said the mother of the victims.

The POCSO court on Monday acquitted three accused in the sexual assault of two minor girls aged 13 and 9 who were later found hanging, leading to widespread protests against the government and the state police.

The court said police and prosecution had failed to establish the crime leading to the acquittal of the men for the incident that happened over two years ago. This was followed by the 9-year-old’s death within three months. The post-mortem report of the younger sister had revealed unnatural sexual offence. She had also testified that she had seen two men exit her elder sister's room earlier.

The issue soon took a political turn, with Congress MLA Shafi Parambil raising it in the assembly and demanding an enquiry by an external agency. "The post-mortem report clearly speaks about sexual assault. If after the first girl’s death, police had enquired, the younger girl could have been saved,” he said.

The BJP and the Congress-led UDF have also demanded a CBI probe.

