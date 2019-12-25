Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Days After Adityanath's 'Warning', 28 People Asked to Pay Rs 14 Lakh for Damage During Anti-CAA Violence

The notice issued by the Rampur district administration states that the protest, which also witnessed police crackdown and the death of 16 people, incurred a loss of property worth Rs 14,86,500.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Days After Adityanath's 'Warning', 28 People Asked to Pay Rs 14 Lakh for Damage During Anti-CAA Violence
Anti-CAA protest turns violent in Kanpur.

New Delhi: The Rampur district administration on Tuesday issued notices to at least 28 people in a bid to recover the damage to government property during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. This comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned those who were involved in violence during demonstrations of "revenge" for the losses including damage of police motorcycles, barrier, sticks.

The notice states that the protest, which also witnessed police crackdown and the death of 16 people, incurred a loss of property worth Rs 14,86,500. The 28 people, who have been held responsible for the vandalism, include an embroidery worker and a hawker of spices who are already in custody, The Indian Express reported.

They received identical notices, which list, a police jeep of Bhot police station worth Rs 7,50,000, motorcycle of a sub-inspector costing Rs 65,000, motorcycle of City Kotwali police station worth Rs 90,000, wireless set, hooter/loudspeaker, 10 sticks, three helmets, three body protectors among others. The notice also sought explanation on why the government should not demand the recovery of such a huge loss.

The district administration said the notices were issued in line with a state government order based on an earlier ruling of the Allahabad High Court. “We issued notices to 28 persons whose role were found by police during investigation,” Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh was quoted as saying.

Police have video clips and photographs, including from media houses and local residents. Police have also collected footage of CCTVs near the incident site.

So far 33 people have been arrested and more than 150 identified in connection with the violence in Rampur, the police said. Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had broken out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least 16 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.

