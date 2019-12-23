Days After Adityanath's Warning on Anti-Citizenship Law Stir, UP Seals Over 60 Shops of Alleged Rioters

Muzaffarnagar: Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised to recover losses from those involved in violence during protests against the new citizenship law, more than 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar have been sealed as the state government started the exercise to identify protesters involved in the stir.

The shops reportedly belong to those who were involved in violent protests and a spokesperson for the government said the shops would be seized if their involvement was confirmed during investigations.

The crackdown by the state administration comes after Adityanath said: “There has been violence and public and private property has been destroyed in several districts in the state. We will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses.”

He said that most of the offenders were being identified through the CCTV footage and video recordings of the incidents.

It is not known yet how the owners of the shops in Muzaffarnagar were identified as offenders by the administration. "The mob had gathered outside these shops and we are still investigating who are responsible for the violence," said Abhishek Yadav, Senior Supeintedent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar had witnessed violence on Friday, along with 12 other districts in the state. Around 10 bikes and several cars were torched and public property vandalised. Thirty people were injured, 12 of them police officers.

Parts of the state are still under prohibitory orders and internet services have been snapped. So far, 879 people have been arrested and the police have filed 131 cases.

In Lucknow and Sambhal, the process of sealing property is yet to begin though the district magistrate has set up a four-member committee to complete the process within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.