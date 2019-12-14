Blaze at Plywood Factory in Delhi's Mundka Days After Anaj Mandi Inferno; 21 Fire Tenders Rushed
No casualty was reported yet but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory, the fire service official said.
A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am, after which the fire tenders were sent to the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
New Delhi: Fire broke out at a gowdown of a furniture factory in Delhi’s Mundka area on Saturday morning. Rescue operations are underway and 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action to douse the flames.
The fire incident comes less than a week after the disastrous fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi where 43 people were killed. On Sunday, a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units and officials found that it was packed with combustible material and had just one door, virtually making it a "fire trap".
