Blaze at Plywood Factory in Delhi's Mundka Days After Anaj Mandi Inferno; 21 Fire Tenders Rushed

New Delhi: Fire broke out at a gowdown of a furniture factory in Delhi’s Mundka area on Saturday morning. Rescue operations are underway and 20 fire tenders have been pressed into action to douse the flames.

A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am, after which the fire tenders were sent to the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty was reported yet but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory, the official said.

The fire incident comes less than a week after the disastrous fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi where 43 people were killed. On Sunday, a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units and officials found that it was packed with combustible material and had just one door, virtually making it a "fire trap".

