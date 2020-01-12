Take the pledge to vote

Days After CAA 'Clashes' AMU VC Seeks Security for Himself, Family Citing Threats From 'Lumpen Elements',

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was closed early for winter vacations from December 16, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on campus.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Protests against the Citizenship Bill at Aligarh Muslim University. (Image : Twitter)

Aligarh (UP):Tariq Mansoor has sought from the state authorities extra security for himself and his family before the university reopens on January 13, citing threats from "lumpen elements and outsiders", varsity sources said on Sunday.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was closed early for winter vacations from December 16, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on campus.

The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law. It will reopen in phases starting Monday. The vice-chancellor (VC) has written a letter to the state authorities, including the director-general of police and the home secretary, asking for extra security for himself and his family in view of threats posed by "lumpen elements and outsiders, including some rusticated students," the sources said.

The letter, which was marked as 'secret', has somehow been leaked in the media, they said. Later, Mansoor said in a statement that he has no problem if "students exercise their democratic rights by holding peaceful protests" against any legislation which is rankling them.

His concerns, the VC said, were regarding those people who might mingle with the students and give a violent turn to the peaceful agitation. "The threat perception pertains to elements from outside the campus and does not refer to the students. The VC faces no danger from his students, whom he considers his sons and daughters," AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai told PTI.

Meanwhile, the AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) passed a resolution on Saturday urging the VC to take necessary steps to ensure that "false and exaggerated charges" levelled against students by police after the December 15 violence are withdrawn.

AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam on Sunday said this would help restore normalcy on the campus. He said teachers would support the protesting students in their movement against the CAA, provided it is peaceful and democratic.

