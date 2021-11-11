Days After CM Adityanath's Kairana Warning, Criminal Furkan Surrenders Before Court

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned criminals to surrender or face consequences, results are visible. Furkan, accused of murdering Business Board Treasurer Vinod Singhal in August 2014, on Wednesday appeared before the court from where he was sent to judicial custody. Earlier this week, Adityanath issued a warning to all the criminals. Furkan surrendered before the court despite being out on bail.

On August 16, 2014, Business Board Treasurer Vinod Singhal was murdered in broad daylight in the market Begam Pura. After eight days of the incident, the Mukeem gang killed the owners of the iron store, Raju and Shankar for not giving Rangdari. Police arrested and sent Furkan, wanted for the murder of Vinod Singhal, to jail in 2017. Furkan was out on bail.

On his Kairana visit, the chief minister also met the families, who had allegedly left the town due to the fear of gangsters in the area but have now moved back

On Monday, CM Adityanath also visited Shamli and Rampur ahead of the all-crucial assembly elections next year. While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is preparing to give stiff competition to BJP, Congress, too, has been dominating headlines after general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s regular visits to the state.

