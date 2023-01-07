Days After Delhi Sultanpuri Horror, Car Rams Into Boy's Cycle, Drags Him for 1KM in UP's Hardoi

In what can be touted as an incident similar to the Delhi Sultanpuri horror, a 15-year-old schoolboy was hit and then dragged by a car for a kilometer in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Ketan Kumar, a class 9 student was on his way to a coaching class when a white Wagon R rammed into his cycle, police noted.

After ramming the car into the boy’s cycle, his leg got entangled in the back of the vehicle. The driver who was attempting to flee sped off dragging Ketan along as well.

The horrific incident was captured on CCTV videos where the boy can be seen trying to free his leg even as the car speeds fast through lanes with people running behind it, yelling at the driver to stop.

The boy was finally rescued when the car reached a busy market area and stopped. Angry crowds caught the driver and beat him up with sticks and also damaged the car.

Police in the area saved the driver from the crowd and arrested him. The victim is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

Notably, this is the third reported incident this January where the victim was hit and dragged by the car that hit them.

While the case of 20-year-old Anjali who was mowed down by a Baleno in Delhi’s Sultanpuri has been making headlines over the past few weeks, two days back a delivery agent in Noida died after a car rammed his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 meters.

