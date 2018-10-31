English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Facing Threats, Jharkhand Journalist Beaten to Death
Chandan Tiwary, who worked for the "Aaj", was abducted on Monday night from Pathhalgada. He was found in the Balthar forest on Tuesday in a badly wounded condition. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.
Ranchi: A journalist of a Ranchi-based Hindi daily who had been facing threats was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Chatra district, authorities said on Tuesday.
Chandan Tiwary, who worked for the "Aaj", was abducted on Monday night from Pathhalgada, police said.
According to police officials, Tiwary was found in the Balthar forest on Tuesday in a badly wounded condition. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.
"Our correspondent has been brutally killed," the newspaper's Resident Editor Amit Kumar Agarwal told IANS.
"Tiwary had filed a complaint in April regarding threats to his life. But he was not provided any security," Agarwal said.
He said the police had set up a special team to probe the killing.
"But our reporters have handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Chatra seeking a CBI probe. It is the duty of the government to provide security to journalists. We also demand compensation to the family," Agarwal added.
Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Singh said efforts were on to nab the killers. In 2016, another journalist of a Hindi daily was shot dead in Chatra.
