Days after Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in Police Encounter, His Father Dies after Heart Attack

The father of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police last week, died after a heart attack on Monday.

Ram Kumar Dubey died in his daughter's home in Shivli in Kanpur rural. He was reportedly in deep shock after his son's death and had stopped having water and food.

On July 3, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village by the henchmen of Vikas Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team entered the village past July 2 midnight to arrest the gangster.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after police claimed that he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area where the vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident.