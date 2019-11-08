Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Days After Giving Nod to Polavaram Works, Andhra Pradesh HC Once Again Issues Stay Order

During the hearing on Friday, the state government’s Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam raised objections on Navayuga’s request to quash the pre-closure notices. The Court, however, dismissed the argument.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 8, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Days After Giving Nod to Polavaram Works, Andhra Pradesh HC Once Again Issues Stay Order
File photo of Polavaram Hydel Project Works.

Amaravathi: The Polavaram Hydel Project works will once again be stalled as the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday imposed a stay orders on a petition against the government’s decision to reverse tendering by cancelling the works.

The petition had been filed by the previously contracted agency the Navayuga group, who approached the HC after receiving a notice from the government announcing its decision to cancel their tendering for the Hydel Project Works.

A stay order had been issued and works halted when the hearings commenced in the case. Then on November 1, the High Court quashed the stay order and gave a green signal for continuation of works.

During the hearing on Friday, the state government’s Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam raised objections on Navayuga’s request to quash the pre-closure notices given by the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration. “Any delay in the works will lead to an increase in costs,” AG contended.

The Court, however, dismissed his argument and issued a stay order on the continuation of Polavaram Hydel Project Works for the next 15 days.

Last month, the High Court single bench had dismissed a petition filed by Navayuga on the the same issue. Following which, Navayuga filed a petition in High Court Division against the State Govt’s pre-closure notices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram