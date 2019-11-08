Days After Giving Nod to Polavaram Works, Andhra Pradesh HC Once Again Issues Stay Order
During the hearing on Friday, the state government’s Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam raised objections on Navayuga’s request to quash the pre-closure notices. The Court, however, dismissed the argument.
File photo of Polavaram Hydel Project Works.
Amaravathi: The Polavaram Hydel Project works will once again be stalled as the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday imposed a stay orders on a petition against the government’s decision to reverse tendering by cancelling the works.
The petition had been filed by the previously contracted agency the Navayuga group, who approached the HC after receiving a notice from the government announcing its decision to cancel their tendering for the Hydel Project Works.
A stay order had been issued and works halted when the hearings commenced in the case. Then on November 1, the High Court quashed the stay order and gave a green signal for continuation of works.
During the hearing on Friday, the state government’s Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam raised objections on Navayuga’s request to quash the pre-closure notices given by the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration. “Any delay in the works will lead to an increase in costs,” AG contended.
The Court, however, dismissed his argument and issued a stay order on the continuation of Polavaram Hydel Project Works for the next 15 days.
Last month, the High Court single bench had dismissed a petition filed by Navayuga on the the same issue. Following which, Navayuga filed a petition in High Court Division against the State Govt’s pre-closure notices.
