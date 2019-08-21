Take the pledge to vote

Days After Expulsion, Sister Lucy Kalapura Files Defamation Complaint Against Senior Kerala Priest

Vellamunda Police has lodged and FIR against father Nobel and five other sisters who are part of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

August 21, 2019
File photo of sister Lucy Kalappura
Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had publicly protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Kerala earlier this month, has filed a complaint against Father Noble Thomas, member of Mananthavady Diocese, for trying to defame her.

Vellamunda Police has lodged and FIR against Father Nobel and five other sisters part of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

Sister Lucy was expelled from the congregation on disciplinary grounds. She had participated in the protests against Bishop Mulakkal and believes the reason for her expulsion was her participation in the protests.

According to her complaint, father Noble, in a video uploaded on YouTube, has alleged that she brought two men to the convent through the kitchen door.

In the video, father Noble can be seen criticising sister Lucy for speaking out to the media and claims that she brought in two men to the convent through the kitchen door. The video also shows CCTV clippings of two men being accompanied by sister Lucy into the convent through the backdoor.

Sister Lucy, however, has said that the two men were journalists who came to collect information regarding her previous complaint.

Reacting to the complaint, Father Noble Thomas said, "My intention was not to defame anyone. My intention was just to reveal why the nuns locked the convent."

A case has been registered under IPC Section 509, which deals with ‘word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman’ and Section 500, which deals with ‘punishment for defamation’.

The police will take a detailed statement from sister Lucy on Wednesday evening, after which statements of the accused will be recorded.

