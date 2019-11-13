Days After IIT Madras Student Commits Suicide, Family Alleges Foul Play, Demands CBI Probe

Chennai: Three days after an IIT Madras student committed suicide in her hostel room, her family has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, claiming harassment as the cause behind her death. Seeking justice, Fathima Latif's family has demanded that those responsible for her death be punished.

Fathima, a Kerala native, joined IIT-Madras in August to pursue masters in humanities and development studies.

Abdul Latif, Fathima's father, has claimed that the police failed to conduct a fair probe and demanded an inquiry by the central agency.

“I have documents with me that contain details of harassment meted out to my daughter to prove the case. I want justice for Fathima. She was an innocent and intelligent girl. Three professors are responsible for this. I want a CBI inquiry," he said. "There has been no response from the police, they have not helped us. I am willing to go to the Supreme Court to take legal action if there is no fair probe.”

The family has claimed that the police did not begin their probe even one day after her death, adding that Fathima’s mobile had a suicide note in which she has blamed a professor for her death. The note was found by Fathima's sister when she went to the police station a day after her death.

The mobile phone has been in police custody since the incident. According to sources, the police will have to seek permission from the court to send it to a laboratory for verification of the note.

Police sources further said 11 people have been questioned so far, including four professors and friends of Fathima. They added every detail will be ascertained and a thorough probe conducted.

