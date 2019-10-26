Take the pledge to vote

Days after Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder, Wife Kiran to Become New Hindu Samaj Party Chief

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by two assailants inside his office in Khurshidbagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Days after Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder, Wife Kiran to Become New Hindu Samaj Party Chief
Kiran Tiwari, wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Lucknow: Kiran Tiwari, wife of slain Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) chief Kamlesh Tiwari, will take charge as the new president of the party here on Saturday.

"Kiran Tiwari, who has been unanimously appointed as our leader, will take charge at the party's Lucknow office today. She will later be presented before the media as HSP's newly appointed national President," said Rajesh Mani Tripathi, National General Secretary, HSP.

“Now that he (Kamlesh) has left us with this responsibility, I will discharge it fully. There is no question (of backtracking),” Kiran told Hindustan Times.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by two assailants inside his office in Khurshidbagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

Two men allegedly involved in the killing of Tiwari were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-terrorism Squad from the Rajasthan border. The two have been identified as Ashfaq Shaikh and Moinuddin Pathan, both residents of Surat. Three others from Surat and one from Nagpur in Maharashtra had also been taken into custody in connection with the murder case.

According to police, the two Surat men, who were absconding after murdering Tiwari, were nabbed when they were on way to their families as they had run out of cash.

The police said the conspiracy to kill Tiwari was hatched in Surat as the suspects were upset with the derogatory remarks made by the leader against Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

(With inputs from IANS)

