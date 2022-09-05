CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Days After Killing Mother; Man Dies by Suicide

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 11:52 IST

New Delhi, India

In the suicide note, the man mentioned his depression and that he wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed. (Representational Photo)

According to police, the mother was killed two or three days ago and the son killed himself with a knife on Sunday

Days after killing his mother, a 25-year-old man died allegedly by suicide on Sunday inside their house in Rohini, the Delhi Police said. The deceased were identified as Kshitij and Mithilesh. Police said Mithilesh was a widow.

According to police, the mother was killed two or three days ago and her body was found lying in the bathroom. The son killed himself with a knife on Sunday. The matter came to light after a PCR call was made around 8 pm by neighbours who sensed a foul smell coming from the house.

The investigating officer reached the spot and found the main door bolted from inside. The staff broke into the house from the balcony and found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood. The body of a woman was found lying in the washroom. Her body was highly decomposed, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). “We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by Kshitij. In the note, Kshitij admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he died by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case,” the DCP added.

In the suicide note, Kshitij mentioned about his “depression” and that he wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed, the officer said. Police said no foul play has been detected yet. They are trying to contact relatives to know about the family.

