Days after K'taka Govt Hands over IMA Scam Probe to CBI, Agency Files Chargesheet

The CBI has kept the probe open in the case that allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment and may file more supplementary chargesheets in due course.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Days after K'taka Govt Hands over IMA Scam Probe to CBI, Agency Files Chargesheet
File photo of IMA jewellers
New Delhi: After nearly eight days of investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against IMA scam mastermind Mansoor Khan and 24 other entities which allegedly duped lakhs of people promising them higher returns using Islamic ways of investment, officials said Monday.

They said the agency filed its chargesheet on Saturday at a special CBI court in Bengaluru. The agency has kept the probe open in the matter and may file more supplementary chargesheets in due course, they said. It had taken over the investigation on August 30 night on the request of the Karanataka government, routed through the Centre, they said.

Khan had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims, promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment. It is alleged touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in IMA, they said.

The case came to light when Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments". Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.

