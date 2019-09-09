Days after K'taka Govt Hands over IMA Scam Probe to CBI, Agency Files Chargesheet
The CBI has kept the probe open in the case that allegedly duped lakhs of people promising higher returns using Islamic ways of investment and may file more supplementary chargesheets in due course.
File photo of IMA jewellers
New Delhi: After nearly eight days of investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against IMA scam mastermind Mansoor Khan and 24 other entities which allegedly duped lakhs of people promising them higher returns using Islamic ways of investment, officials said Monday.
They said the agency filed its chargesheet on Saturday at a special CBI court in Bengaluru. The agency has kept the probe open in the matter and may file more supplementary chargesheets in due course, they said. It had taken over the investigation on August 30 night on the request of the Karanataka government, routed through the Centre, they said.
Khan had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims, promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment. It is alleged touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in IMA, they said.
The case came to light when Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments". Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
- Disha Patani Defines Monday Motivation As She Leg Presses 140 Kgs in Inspiring Video
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- TV Actor Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce, Says We're Better Together Than Apart
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More