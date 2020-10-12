Days After Lathicharge on Way to Hathras, Jayant Chaudhary Calls for Farmers' Rally in Mathura

Jayant Chaudhary, Vice President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, has called for a grand farmers rally in Mathura on Monday, days after he was allegedly beaten up by Police while visiting the gangrape victim’s family in Hathras.

Hours before the rally, Jayant Chaudhary tweeted a rap video from his Twitter handle, calling farmers to unite against the government.

The video named as ‘Kranti’ called for condemnation in the Hathras case and attacked the UP government on ‘lathi charge’ against Jayant Chaudhary on October 4. The video also appealed for farmers’ unity against the government and appealed the people in joining the party.

After the incident of lathicharge in Hathras, RLD is playing an emotional card to woo Jat voters. The party has been trying to set its foot among farmers rallying against agriculture laws in western UP.

Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Dharmendra Yadav is also expected to share the dais with Chaudhary at the farmers rally today in Mathura.

Earlier RLD called for a rally in Muzaffarnagar against the farm laws attracted a huge audience, especially due to the lathicharge on Jayant Singh few days back. The large attendance has prompted the party to announce ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Mathura on 12th October 2020 from the stage.