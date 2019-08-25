Days After Losing Special Status, Jammu & Kashmir State Flag Brought Down Civil Secretariat Building

New Delhi: Days after withdrawal of the special privileges of Kashmir, the state flag was removed from the Civil Secretariat building in Srinagar on Sunday and only a tricolour was seen atop the building.

Since Jammu and Kashmir no longer enjoys the autonomy that it has been since independence, the state also lost its right to sport a separate flag.

J&K earlier had the freedom to fly two flags — its own state flag and the Indian national flag. The red colored flag with three stripes was used to reflect the three regions of the state – Kashmir valley, Jammu and Ladakh.

The plough in the flag is representative of farmers of the state. The flag had been representing the special identity of the state. In 1952, the state constituent assembly had made the flag its official flag.

Earlier this month, the government had revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Valley has been under lockdown since Centre's decision to withdraw special rights for the state. International news agency Reuters had stated that security forces used tear gas against stone-throwing protesters in Srinagar on Friday, after a third straight week of protests in the restive Soura district despite the imposition of tight restrictions.

However, the administration denied reports of violence with governor Satya Pal Malik saying that Jammu and Kashmir has not witnessed a single killing in 10 days. "Jammu and Kashmir has not witnessed a single killing in 10 days. If no communication helps saves lives, what is the harm?" Malik said.

