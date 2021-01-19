Days After ‘Love-Jihad’ Ordinance in MP, Police File First Case Against Man for ‘Entrapping’ Girl

Bhopal: Just days after the Home Ministry in Madhya Pradesh issued notification regarding the MP Freedom of Religion ordinance, first case of ‘love-jihad’ was lodged late evening on Sunday at Barwani district.

According to police, Soahil Mansoori, a resident of Palsud, had allegedly feigned love with an 18-year-old girl under a false identity four years ago. A truck driver who also works as DJ, Sohail had identified himself as Sunny and sexually exploited the girl on the pretext of marriage.

The girl later learnt the true identity of Suhail and lodged a complaint with the Barwani police and claimed that Sohail had also beaten her up.

On Sunday, the police arrested the man and booked him under Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Thana in-charge Rajesh Yadav of Barwani thana claimed that the man has been arrested on charges of rape as per the said ordinance.

The girl, now 22, told cops that she had attended a religious event at her maternal uncle’s place four years ago where Sohail alias Sunny had performed as DJ. He obtained the girl’s mobile phone number from someone and ‘entrapped’ her into a love affair under false identity.

He physically exploited her on the pretext of marriage. Around two years ago, she learnt that Sohail was from a different religion but Suhail convinced her by apologising to her and claimed that he deeply loved her and would marry her.

However, a year ago, the girl came to know that he was married and also had a child. She immediately distanced herself from him but Sohail kept harassing her and also beat her up at times. Fed up, the girl recently approached the police and lodged a complaint against Sohail.

MP has recently become the second state after UP to make ‘love-jihad’ a punishable offence by promulgating MP Freedom of Religion ordinance 2020, which has the provision of jail term of upto 10 years for inter-faith fraudulent marriages.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet amid reservations from various quarters against the contentious provision had approved the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 on Dec 29.