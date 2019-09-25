Take the pledge to vote

Days After Massive Blaze Killed Four People, Gas Leak Reported from ONGC's Uran Plant

Gas supply has been stopped and the surrounding area evacuated, authorities said.

September 25, 2019
Four people were killed in a massive fire at the ONGC Uran plant on September 3.
Over 20 days after a massive blaze at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran killed four people and hit gas supply, a gas leak was reported from the same facility.

Gas supply has been stopped and the surrounding area evacuated, authorities said.

On September 3, three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were among four deceased. The men had arrived for inspection at the plant after a leak was reported in the storm-water drainage. However, a sudden explosion killed them on the spot.

ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas company, which contributes around 70 percent to domestic production.

Further details are awaited.

