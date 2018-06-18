English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Days After Modi-Xi Meet, Chinese Ambassador Suggests Trilateral Between India, China, Pakistan
Luo Zhaohui said there was an urgent need to enhance cooperation and the border issue must find a “mutually acceptable solution” through the respective special representatives.
File image of Luo Zhaohui. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Qingdao, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Monday said a trilateral between India, Pakistan and China should be considered.
Speaking at a seminar, he said “some Indian friends” had suggested the same. “Some Indian friends suggested that India, China and Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). So, if China, Russia and Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China and Pakistan?” Zhaohui said.
The ambassador added that relations between China and India had gone beyond the bilateral scope. He said the countries had broad converging interests and faced common challenges in Asia and beyond. “We need to enhance coordination and cooperation in SCO, BRICS, G20 and join hands to tackle global challenges,” he said.
Zhaohui said there was an urgent need to enhance cooperation and the border issue must find a “mutually acceptable solution” through the respective special representatives.
For long, India has been wary of the growing bonhomie between China and Pakistan, including Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Pakistan has asked India to review its approach to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stop criticising it. China has also previously said it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve differences over the contentious $50 billion project that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
