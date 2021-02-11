Days After Murderous Assault on Police, Forest Guard and Mining Officer Attacked in MP's Gwalior

A mining official was assaulted by mining mafia on Wednesday while she had gone to seize a tractor trolley engaged in illegal quarrying in Sheopur.

Bhawna Sengar, Assistant Mining Officer was assaulted by mining mafia for seizing a tractor trolley engaged in illegal sand mining from river Parvati. A local resident Jwari Kevat assaulted Sengar with an iron rod forcing the team to flee the spot. Later the police on the complaint of the officer booked Jwari and his son Narendra.

As the team reached the spot where illegal mining of sand was taking place, the fearless miners opened fire on them and fled with three tractor trollies. Police also retaliated forcing the criminals to leave behind a tractor and four trollies on the spot.

The incident comes days after after mining mafia shot dead a forest guard in Dewas district and tried running over an SHO in Morena.

A similar incident was reported last Sunday from Gwalior where mining mafia fired bullets at police personnel.

On Jan 30, the locals had assaulted the forest officers in village Panadi and had fled with tractor trollies seized by the government officers.

Meanwhile another dreaded incident of fearless mafia operations has come to fore on Wednesday. It’s reported that mining mafia had fired shots on the joint team of police and forest department.

Taking cognizance of the assault, Superintendent of Police Gwalior Vineet Khanna has written to district collector for suspending arms licences issued in nearby three villages—Kaimra, Jarah and Barwasin.

The Gwalior-Chambal region has been in the news for unhindered illegal mining activities. The mafia in the region have been involved in assaulting the government officials including the police.

Such incidents have been reported despite CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan issuing a stern warning for the mining mafia after the forest guard Madanlal Verma was shot dead in Dewas last week on Thursday while chasing timber mafia inside dense forest area.

Besides, a Station House Officer (TI) Sudhir Singh Kushwah was injured as mining mafia running away with the tractor trollies laden with illegally mined sand in village Jalalpur in Morena last week. The incident took place when the officer with his team had intercepted half a dozen tractor trollies laden with illegally mined sand from river Chambal.