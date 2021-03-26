Days After Narayanpur IED Blast, Naxals Set Ablaze Vehicles Engaged in Road Construction in C'garh's Kondagaon

Days after blowing a bus carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, naxals on Thursday set ablaze several vehicles and construction machines engaged in the construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Keshkal area of Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kondagaon district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 PM in Kumari near Dhanora police station area where about 20 maoists reached the spot and blew up the vehicles in a bid to disrupt the road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sudarraj P said.

The vehicles set on fire included seven tractors, six Hivas, two Poclain machines, one WiBro, one Shifter that were engaged in the construction of a road from Batrali to Cherbeda.

Storming the area, naxals overpowered the construction workers and held the contractor at gun point, asking for everyone’s name and whereabouts. Scared of the situation, four to five labourers managed to escape from the site, however, 15 to 20 labourers were left behind.

Security forces arrived at the area late Thursday evening and all stranded labourers were sent to safe locations.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least five (DRG) jawans were killed and 14 others injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.