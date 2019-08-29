Days After Navy's Warning, Gujarat Ports Alerted Over Pakistani 'Commandos' Entering Via Sea Route

New Delhi: Security was beefed up at Kandla port on Thursday after intelligence inputs suggested that Pakistani "commandos" are likely to enter India through Kutch in Gujarat.

According to the inputs, the commandos may infiltrate through sea route using "small boats" to create "communal disturbance or terrorist attack" in Gujarat. Sources said that BSF and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies have been put on high alert. Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway, a source said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh had recently indicated that an "underwater wing" of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks in India. He said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea.

A statement by Adani Ports and SEZ said: "inputs had been received from coast guard station that Pakistan-trained commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch through the Harami Nala creek area and they are believed to be trained with underwater attacks."

"It is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state. It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch," the statement reads.

The alert has come just days before Ganesh Chaturthi, a major festival in the western region. Goa Police have also sounded an alert across the state and stepped up security arrangements ahead of the 10-day festival, which begins on September 2.

"Goa has been put on alert. With the state being a tourist destination, the possibility of a terror threat cannot be ruled out," Deputy Inspector General of Police Paramaditya said. He, however, did not mention any specific terror threat input for the coastal state.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu was also put on high alert following intelligence inputs that a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had infiltrated the state. "Kerala has been on a high watch from last Thursday evening. Inspections have been strengthened along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, especially in Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts," said sources.

