Days After Nitish Kumar's Warning, Bihar Police Seize Truck With Foreign Liquor

Three days after Bihar Chief Minister warned of strict action against officials and people selling alcohol in the state, Bihar Police seized a truck carrying foreign liquor bottles and trying to sneak into the state borders from Jharkhand.

According to reports, Bihar Police seized the foreign liquor bottles and the truck being used to smuggle them into the state in Banka district near the Bihar-Jharkhand border areas.

A senior police official posted at Banka district police headquarters said that the special investigation team from Patna supported by the local police seized the truck and recovered hundreds of foreign liquor bottles.

The police officer further added that a total of 496 cartons of foreign liquor were seized. “The special investigation team had intelligence inputs that a liquor-mafia was trying to smuggle a large quantity of foreign liquor into the state."

The Banka Police officer further said that the liquor mafia was trying to smuggle the liquor cartons in between fodder. The seized truck has a Haryana registration number.

According to reports, the Bihar Excise Department last week also seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor from an area under the Bounsi police station jurisdiction. In the last week raid by the sleuths of the Excise department, around 1121 cartons of foreign liquor were seized.

According to an officer of the Excise department, mafias of state prefer Banka for smuggling liquor into the state as the district shares border with three districts — Deoghar, Dumka and Godda — of neighbouring state Jharkhand.

The Excise department officer further added that all the three districts of Jharkhand have entry and exit points into Bihar in Bounsi police station jurisdiction. Irrespective of CCTVs installed at the entry and exit points of the state, liquor is smuggled into Bihar.

Banka superintendent of police (SP) Arvind Kumar said, “The district police is vigilant against liquor mafias. On getting intelligence inputs, special checkposts are set up and from time to time we have seized liquor and arrested people trying to smuggle it into the state.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.